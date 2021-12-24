GGI vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021/22 match, December 24, 9:30 PM IST

>GGI vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Ghubrah Giants and Bousher Busters: In the ninth match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, Ghubrah Giants will be battling it out against Bousher Busters. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 9:30 PM IST on December 24, Friday.

Bousher Busters did a fine job in their first match against Darsait Titans. The team outclassed Titans by six wickets to occupy second place in the points table. Bowlers were excellent for Bousher Busters in their first match as they stopped the opposition at a mere score of 104 in 20 overs.

Ghubrah Giants, on the other hand, failed to make an impact in their first match. Ghubrah Giants suffered a defeat at the hands of Qurum Thunders by eight wickets. The team was let down by the batters and will hope for better performance on Friday.

>Ahead of the match between Ghubrah Giants and Bousher Busters; here is everything you need to know:

>GGI vs BOB Telecast

GGI vs BOB match will not be televised in India.

>GGI vs BOB Live Streaming

GGI vs BOB match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>GGI vs BOB Match Details

The GGI vs BOB match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 9:30 PM IST on December 24, Friday.

>GGI vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanjaya Ravindra

Vice-Captain: Adeel Abbas

>Suggested Playing XI for GGI vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pranav Mehta

Batters: Aaqib Ilyas, Ahmed Khan, Adeel Abbas, Dushan Perera

All-rounders: Ghazanfar Iqbal, Ajay Lalcheta

Bowlers: Bilal Shah, Yash Mehta, Moshin Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra

>GGI vs BOB Probable XIs:

>Ghubrah Giants: Moshin Qureshi, Akshay Jathar, Abdullah Faizan, Pranav Mehta, Haroon Khan, Adeel Abbas, Ahmed Khan, Arbaz Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra, Pranav Madaan, Ghazanfar Iqbal

>Bousher Busters: Aaqib Ilyas, Yash Mehta, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Abdul Rauf, Dushan Perera, Hammad Irfaq, Ajay Lalcheta, Pruthvi Machhi, Sufyan Mehmood, Shubo Pal

