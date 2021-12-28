GGI vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021/22 match, December 28, 9:30 pm IST

>GGI vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Ghubrah Giants and Khuwair Warriors: Ghubrah Giants will be going up against Khuwair Warriors in the 16th match of the Oman D20 League 2021-22. Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host the game at 9:30 pm IST on December 28, Tuesday.

Khuwair Warriors have done well in the T20 Championship. The team is occupying second place on the ladder with two victories from three league matches. After losing their second match to Darsait Titans by six wickets, Khuwair made a comeback as they defeated Qurum Thunders by five wickets.

Ghubrah Giants have also enjoyed a similar ride as Khuwair Warriors in the tournament. They have won two matches to sit just behind the Warriors with four points. Giants are coming after winning their last two games against Azaiba XI and Bousher Busters by five and eight wickets respectively.

Ahead of the match between Ghubrah Giants and Khuwair Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>GGI vs KHW Telecast

GGI vs KHW match will not be televised in India.

>GGI vs KHW Live Streaming

GGI vs KHW match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>GGI vs KHW Match Details

The GGI vs KHW match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 9:30 pm IST on December 28, Tuesday.

>GGI vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Zeeshan Siddiqui

Vice-Captain- Adeel Abbas

>Suggested Playing XI for GGI vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pranav Mehta

Batters: Zeeshan Siddiqui, Ahmed Khan, Adeel Abbas, Sean Nowak

All-rounders: Ghazanfar Iqbal, Muzahir Raza, Arjun Suresh Dhiman

Bowlers: Danish Mohammad, Moshin Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra

>GGI vs KHW Probable XIs:

>Ghubrah Giants: Adeel Abbas, Ahmed Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Akshay Jathar, Abdullah Faizan, Pranav Mehta, Haroon Khan, Arbaz Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra, Pranav Madaan, Ghazanfar Iqbal

>Khuwair Warriors: Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Syed Amir Ali, Sean Nowak, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (c), Muzahir Raza, Rubel Abdus Satter, Arjun Suresh Dhiman, Afzal Khan, Danish Mohammad, Sajeed Ahmed

