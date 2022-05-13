GIB vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2022 match between Gibraltar and Bulgaria:

In the upcoming back-to-back matches of the Valletta Cup T20 2022, we have Gibraltar playing against Bulgaria. The fixture will be played atthe Marsa Sports Club. The Valletta Cup T20 2022 game will kick off at 12:00 PM IST on May 13, Friday. Gibraltar and Bulgaria are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

The two teams are yet to score their first victory in the T20 Championship. Bulgaria are the wooden-spooners in the points tally after losing their first two matches. They were beaten by Hungary in their opening game by five wickets. Their second loss came against the Czech Republic by a massive 88 runs.

Speaking of Gibraltar, they have lost all three games so far. A better run rate has pushed the team a place ahead of Bulgaria in the points table. Gibraltar were also defeated by the Czech Republic in their last game by 40 runs.

Ahead of the match between Gibraltar and Bulgaria, here is everything you need to know:

GIB vs BUL Telecast

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria game will not be telecast in India

GIB vs BUL Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GIB vs BUL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Club at 12:00 PM IST on May 13, Friday.

GIB vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Louis Bruce

Vice-Captain - Ishan de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for GIB vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kieron Ferrary

Batters: Andrew Reyes, Ishan de Silva, Marc Gouws, Prakash Mishra

All-rounders: Balaji Pai, Delrick Vinu, Louis Bruce

Bowlers: Richard Hatchman, Kenroy Nester, Samarth Bodha

GIB vs BUL Probable XIs:

Gibraltar: Samarth Bodha, Kieron Ferrary (wk), Joseph Marples, Matthew Whelan, Nikhil Advani, Marc Gouws, Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Richard Hatchman, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai (c)

Bulgaria: Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Prakash Mishra (c), Chris Lakov, Saim Hussain (wk), Ishan De Silva, Omar Rasool, Ahsan Khan, Delrick Vinu, Jacob Albin, Ivaylo Katzarski, Sandeep Nair

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here