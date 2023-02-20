Home » Cricket Home » News » GIB-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ECI Women Gibraltar T10 2023 match, February 20, 10:00 PM IST

GIB-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ECI Women Gibraltar T10 2023 match, February 20, 10:00 PM IST

Check here GIB-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECI Women Gibraltar T10 2023 match between the Gibraltar Women and Italy Women. Also, check the schedule of the Gibraltar Women vs Italy Women match.

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 15:54 IST

Gibraltar

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Match between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming
Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Match between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming

GIB-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECI Women Gibraltar T10 2023 match between the Gibraltar Women and Italy Women: The 2023 edition of the ECI Women Gibraltar T10 is all set to get underway on February 20, Monday with the curtain-raiser between Gibraltar Women and Italy Women at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. A nail-biting game of cricket is expected between the two teams as they have strong squads at their disposal and are top contenders for winning the cup this year.

Gibraltar Women have acquired the services of good all-rounders including the likes of Rebecca Worth, Noelle Laguea, and Niamh Robeson. The team also has a decent bowling line-up because of the presence of Julia Anson and Yanira Blagg in the team.

Advertisement

Speaking of Italy Women, they are a batting-heavy side. Anusha Landage, Kirandeep Kaur, and Chathurika Mahamalage will be the key players for the team.

Ahead of the match between the Gibraltar Women and Italy Women, here is everything you need to know:

RELATED NEWS

GIB-W vs ITA-W Telecast

Gibraltar Women vs Italy Women game will not be telecasted in India.

GIB-W vs ITA-W Live Streaming

ECI Women Gibraltar T10 2023 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

GIB-W vs ITA-W Match Details

GIB-W vs ITA-W match will be played at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST on February 20, Monday.

GIB-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chathurika Mahamalage

Advertisement

Vice-Captain - Anusha Landage

Suggested Playing XI for GIB-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sally Barton

Batters: Anusha Landage, Kirandeep Kaur, Rosaleen Reilly

All-rounders: Chathurika Mahamalage, Rebecca Worth, Noelle Laguea, Niamh Robeson

Bowlers: Julia Anson, Pasindi Kanankege, Dishani Samarawickrama

GIB-W vs ITA-W Probable XIs:

Gibraltar Women: Sally Barton, Rosaleen Reilly, Rebecca Worth, Noelle Laguea, Elizabeth Ferrary, Niamh Robeson, Julia Anson, Helen Mumford, Hannah Trinidad, Amy Valverde, Yanira Blagg

Italy Women: Anusha Landage, Gayathri Batagoda, Anne Warnakulasuriya, Regina Suddahazai, Chathurika Mahamalage, Dishani Samarawickrama, Sharon Withanage, Emilia Bartram, Kirandeep Kaur, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Pasindi Kanankege

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

first published: February 20, 2023, 15:54 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 15:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Looks Ravishing In Backless Black Dress, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Displays Toned Figure In Saree-clad Pictures, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Looks