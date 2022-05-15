GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 , May 15, 9:15 PM IST

GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will go head-to-head against Babonneau Leatherbacks in the upcoming St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match on Sunday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

After losing their first two games, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters finally found some confidence in their last game. They defeated Micoud Eagles in their previous fixture to get off the mark in St Lucia T10. Chasing 92 runs, Lee Solomon led the attack with the bat for the cricket club. One victory from three games has placed the team fourth in the Group A standings.

Coming to Babonneau Leatherbacks, they defeated South Castries Lions in their last game after their first match against Micoud Eagles was washed out. The 12-run victory against the Lions came due to the splendid bowling effort by Caleb Thomas and Jevaughn Charles. The two picked two wickets each to defend 100 runs.

Ahead of the match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks, here is everything you need to know:

GICB vs BLS Telecast

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Babonneau Leatherbacks game will not be telecast in India

GICB vs BLS Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GICB vs BLS Match Details

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 09:15 PM IST on May 15, Sunday.

GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Caleb Thomas

Vice-Captain: Shervon Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for GICB vs BLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Steven Abraham, Zidane Arthur

Batters: Lee Solomon, Dalton Polius, Alex Joseph

All-rounders: Tarrique Edward, Shervon Joseph, Caleb Thomas

Bowlers: Dornan Edward, Alex Joseph, Jeandell Cyril

GICB vs BLS Probable XIs

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Dornan Edward, Royce Paul, Zidane Arthur (wk), Khan Elcock, Jehan Boodha, Lee Solomon, Rene Montoute, Tarrique Edward (c), Xymani Sexius, Dalton Polius, Jeandell Cyril

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Steven Abraham (wk), Caleb Thomas, Alex Joseph, Qwaine Henry, Shervon Joseph (c), Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Devon Eugene, Stuart Calderon, Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred

