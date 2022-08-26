'Gir ke Injury Na Karwa Lena': Fans React as Rohit Sharma Spotted Riding Scooter After India's Practice | WATCH

Rohit Sharma’s Team India have arrived in the UAE for the Asia Cup 2022 and has begun preparing for their campaign opener against arch-rival Pakistan. Players of both teams are sweating it out ahead of the mouth-watering clash. The focus will be on the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as both the big guns have been under the pump lately, especially the former who has been going through a rough patch for quite a long time now.

The intensity of an India vs Pakistan game is always high, and the players are also aware of this fact. But whenever they get time, they don’t miss out on having fun. After toiling hard in the nets, Indian captain Rohit found some time to ride a scooter on the sidelines of the practice ground.

Advertisement

ASIA CUP 2022 - FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of the BCCI. “Vroooming into the end of practice session - Captain @ImRo45 style," the BCCI wrote as they shared the video.

The netizens were left in splits after watching the video. However, some of them suggested that the Indian captain should beware of falling and getting injured. Here’s how they reacted:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week, the Indian captain talked in detail about the upcoming game against Pakistan in Dubai. He insisted that it was going to be just another game of cricket at the end of the day and no point in burdening players with extra pressure.

“Everyone watches the game especially India vs Pakistan. Without a doubt, it is a high-pressure game but within the group, we want to create a normal atmosphere and don’t want to hype this game within ourselves. For us, it is just a game of cricket. It is important for me and Rahul (Dravid) bhai to tell the players that it’s just another opposition," Rohit had said.

Following the victorious tours of England and the West Indies, Rohit was given rest from the Zimbabwe ODIs. The Indian skipper will be back in action along with KL Rahul, who is likely to be the Indian captain’s opening partner in the game against Pakistan on August 28. The Karnataka batter recently came back to international cricket in Zimbabwe after almost six months.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here