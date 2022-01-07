'Give Him a Hug From me': Ritika Sajdeh's Special Request to Suryakumar Yadav For Rohit Sharma

Flamboyant India batter Suryakumar Yadav has joined limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit, who suffered a hamstring injury, is currently doing rehabilitation in the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa as the team management decided to not rush his comeback.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar who will travel to South Africa went to NCA for some training ahead of the ODI series. Suryakumar shared a picture of him with Rohit and captioned it ‘Hey b-Ro’. The India limited-overs skipper wife Ritika Sajdeh left an adorable comment on the photo.

Ritika wrote, “Give him a hug from me," which fans found cute. SKY didn’t take much time to reply as he wrote, “Gave" with a laughing emoji.

Recently, Rohit talked about his third double century in ODIs against Sri Lanka at Mohali in 2017 and revealed wife Ritika could not hold back her emotions and broke down when he reached the 200-run mark. Remembering that 208-run knock off 153 balls, Rohit said it was the best gift that he could have given to Ritika on their marriage anniversary.

“As you can see my wife got emotional there, this day was special as it was my anniversary. Probably the best gift I could give it to her while I am on the field, it was quite emotional though," said Rohit during his appearance in Episode 2 of the ‘Open nets with Mayank’ with teammates Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan.

The videos of Ritika crying in the stands after Rohit had reached his 200 had gone viral after the India vs Sri Lanka match. Rohit on Friday opened up about that day and said that Ritika thought he had twisted his wrist while diving for a run in the 190s.

“At first I had no idea she cried. When I came from the ground, I just asked her why did you (Ritika) cry? So she told me that she thought I (Rohit) twisted my hand when I dived for my 196th run and that was a little worrying factor for her, she got little emotional of because of that I guess," Rohit added.

