GJG vs MNT Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022, September 22

GJG VS MNT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s GJG vs MNT Legends League Cricket 2022 match 5 between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers: The Legends League Cricket action moves from Lucknow to the national capital, Delhi, for match number five, which pits table toppers Gujarat Giants against the Manipal Tigers. The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host its first match of the league tonight.

Gujarat Giants have surged to the top of the standings after winning both of their games. The Giants boast a healthy net run rate and intend to improve it with another win. The Virender Sehwag-led squad is in terrific form and is closing in on securing a place in the knockout stages.

On the contrary, Manipal Tigers have suffered two big defeats in their matches so far. The Tigers clashed against the Giants in the last fixture and were trounced as their batting failed to fire. Harbhajan Singh and his men will be seeking retribution against the Giants and will look to turn their fortunes around.

Rain might interrupt play in Delhi but if the rain gods are kind enough, we will have an enthralling match on our hands with the legends of the game back in action.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

GJG VS MNT Telecast

GJG VS MNT Live Streaming

GJG VS MNT Match Details

The GJG vs MNT match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, September 22, at 7:30 pm IST.

GJG VS MNT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Stuart Binny

Vice-Captain: Virender Sehwag

Suggested Playing XI for GJG VS MNT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Tatenda Taibu

Batters: Mohammad Kaif, Kevin O’Brien, Virender Sehwag

All-rounders: Stuart Binny, Ricardo Powell, Chris Mpofu

Bowlers: Muthiah Muralidharan, Graeme Swann, Ryan Sidebottom

Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers Possible XIs

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (c), Ravikant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Ricardo Powell, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Chris Mpofu, Ryan Sidebottom, Muthiah Muralidharan, Parvinder Awana

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura

