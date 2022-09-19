GJG vs MNT Dream11 Team Prediction: Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for LLC 2022 Match 3 in Lucknow, 7:30 pm IST

GJG VS MNT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s GJG vs MNT Legends League Cricket 2022 match 3 between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers: Match number three of the much anticipated Legends League Cricket will witness the Gujarat Giants in action against the Manipal Tigers on Monday, September 19.

The Virender Sehwag-led side was phenomenal in the first match as they emerged victorious over the India Giants in the tournament opener by 3 wickets. Ireland skipper Kevin O’Brien’s heroic century got them off to a flying start, and they cruised to win with 8 balls to spare. Sehwag’s stay at the crease was cut short as he was dismissed for just 6 runs. Gujarat will try to prolong their winning streak and gain a significant advantage at the top.

Meanwhile, Manipal Tigers were defeated by Bhilwara Kings by three wickets in a closely contested match on Sunday. Mohammad Kaif’s valiant knock of 73 runs took them to a score of 153. However, they were not able to contain the Bhilwara batters who were too good on the night. The Harbhajan Singh-led side will hope to put up a better performance and secure their first win of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

GJG VS MNT Telecast

The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

GJG VS MNT Live Streaming

The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

GJG VS MNT Match Details

The GJG vs MNT match will be played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, September 19, at 7:30 pm IST.

GJG VS MNT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virender Sehwag

Vice-Captain: Stuart Binny

Suggested Playing XI for GJG VS MNT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Mohammad Kaif, Kevin O’Brien, Virender Sehwag

All-rounders: Stuart Binny, Ricardo Powell, Harbhajan Singh

Bowlers: Ryan Sidebottom, Muthiah Muralidharan, Ashok Dinda

Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers Possible Starting XI:

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (c), Ravikant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Ricardo Powell, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Chris Mpofu, Ryan Sidebottom, Muthiah Muralidharan, Parvinder Awana

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura

