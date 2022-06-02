GLA vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, English T20 BLAST Glamorgan vs Essex, June 2, Sophia Gardens, 11:35 PM IST

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 BLAST match 35 between Glamorgan vs Essex: In their upcoming T20 Blast match at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Glamorgan is all set to take on Essex. Glamorgan will be hoping to have the upper hand in this contest and return to form after securing only one win in their previous three games. Two of Glamorgan’s last 3 meetings with Essex have resulted in victories.

On the contrary, Essex has managed to win two out of their first three games and will be coming in strong after a triumph against Hampshire. While Glamorgan is 5th in the South Group points table with just 2 points, they might have the upper hand due to favourable home conditions.

It will be interesting to see what the two captains will opt for if they win the toss. The track generally favours teams chasing as the due factor also kicks in the latter part of the match.

Ahead of the match between Glamorgan vs Essex; here is everything you need to know:

GLA vs ESS Telecast

Not on TV in India.

GLA vs ESS Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode App and website.

GLA vs ESS Match Details

The GLA vs ESS match will be played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday, June 2, at 11:35 pm IST.

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chris Cooke

Vice-Captain: Sam Northeast

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Chris Cooke

Batters: Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Simon Harmer, Daniel Sams, Daniel Douthwaite

Bowlers: Aron Nijjar , Timm van der Gugten, Michael Hogan

Glamorgan vs Essex Possible XIs

Glamorgan Predicted Line-up: Chris Cooke, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Eddie Byrom, Michael Neser, Daniel Douthwaite, Marnus Labuschagne, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Hogan, Ruaidhri Smith

Essex Predicted Line-up: Matt Critchley, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook, Paul Walter, Tom Westley William Buttleman, Daniel Sams, Aron Nijjar, Adam Rossington, Michael Pepper, Simon Harmer

