GLA vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Glamorgan and Middlesex: Glamorgan and Middlesex will battle it out on Tuesday, June 21 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The two cricket clubs are struggling in the league and need to come up with better performances.

Glamorgan are currently sixth in the points table with three wins and five losses. The team returned back to the winning ways in its last back by beating Sussex. The four-wicket victory came as Glamorgan successfully chased 150 runs in 20 overs. Colin Ingram was the show stealer for the side with 57 runs off 43 balls.

Middlesex are placed a position below Glamorgan in the standings. They have featured in ten games, losing six and winning four matches. They also enjoyed a good time in their last game by defeating Kent by seven wickets. It was a fine batting performance by John Simpson and Joe Cracknell as Middlesex won in 17.3 overs while chasing 142 runs.

Ahead of the match between Glamorgan and Middlesex, here is everything you need to know:

GLA vs MID Telecast

Glamorgan vs Middlesex game will not be telecast in India

GLA vs MID Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GLA vs MID Match Details

GLA vs MID match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 11:00 PM IST on June 21, Tuesday.

GLA vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chris Green

Vice-Captain - Martin Andersson

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Horton

Batters: Joe Cracknell, Michael Holden, Stephen Eskinazi

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Chris Green

Bowlers: Prem Sisodiya, Andrew Salter, Toby Roland Jones

GLA vs MID Probable XIs:

Glamorgan: David Lloyd(C), Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Michael Neser, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan, Andrew Salter, Alex Horton(wk), Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (wk), Jack Davies, Martin Andersson, Toby Roland Jones, Jason Behrendorff, Thilan Walallawita, Luke Hollman, Chris Green

