GLA vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 match between Glamorgan and Yorkshire: Glamorgan and Yorkshire will battle it out on Wednesday, August 10, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The two cricket clubs are doing extremely well in the English Domestic One-Day Cup and will hope to continue the momentum.

Glamorgan are currently third in the Group B points table with two wins from as many games. The team made a dream start by hammering Derbyshire with eight wickets. Their second consecutive victory in the tournament came against Kent by three wickets.

Yorkshire are placed a position below Glamorgan in the standings. They have featured in three games so far, losing one and winning two matches. The team enjoyed a good time in its last game by defeating Worcestershire by four wickets. It was a fine batting performance by George Hill as Yorkshire won in 47.2 overs while chasing 247 runs.

Ahead of the match between Glamorgan and Yorkshire, here is everything you need to know:

GLA vs YOR Telecast

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire game will not be telecast in India.

GLA vs YOR Live Streaming

The English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GLA vs YOR Match Details

GLA vs YOR match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 3:30 pm IST on August 10, Wednesday.

GLA vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Daniel Douthwaite

Vice-Captain - Sam Northeast

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harry Duke

Batters: Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson, Will Fraine

All-rounders: David Lloyd, Matthew Revis, Daniel Douthwaite

Bowlers: Dominic Bess, Matthew Waite, Andrew Salter

GLA vs YOR Probable XIs:

Glamorgan: Timm van der Gugten, Sam Northeast, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Jamie McIlroy, Chris Cooke (WK), Joe Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite

Yorkshire: Matthew Revis, Matthew Waite, Will Fraine, Harry Duke (WK), William Luxton, George Hill, Dominic Bess, Tom Loten, Ben Coad, Harris Sullivan, Jonathan Tattersall (C)

