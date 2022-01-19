Home » Cricket Home » News » Glenn Maxwell Shatters Record During Special Knock; Highest Individual BBL Score Ever

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: January 19, 2022, 18:50 IST

Known as the ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell slammed the highest ever T20I score of the Big Bash League as he went on to score a massive 154 runs which included 22 fours and four sixes. Opening the batting, he had no mercy on Hobart Hurricanes as he smashed the second-fastest hundred in BBL which came in just 41 balls with Craig Simmons topping the chart for reaching the feat in 39 balls in 2014.

Maxwell hit 22 boundaries during his innings which is the best by any batter in T20. Thanks to this biggie, his side Melbourne Stars posted a massive 273/2 in their 20 overs. A number of records tumbled at the MCG as Melbourne registered the highest ever score registered in BBL with this being the third highest in T20 matches in any tournament.

Highest scores in BBL

>Players>Runs>Balls>Team>Opposition>Year
Glenn Maxwell154*64Melbourne StarsHobart Hurricanes2022
Marcus Stoinis147*79Melbourne StarsSydney Sixers2020
Mathew Wade130*61Hobart HurricanesAdelaide Strikers2020
Ben McDermott12765Hobart HurricanesMelbourne Renegades2021
D’Arcy Short122*69Hobart HurricanesBrisbane Heat2018

>Fastest centuries in Big Bash League:

PlayersBallsTeamOppositionYears
Craig Simmons39Perth ScorchersAdelaide Strikers2014
Glenn Maxwell41Melbourne StarsHobart Hurricanes2022
Luke Wright44Melbourne StarsHobart Hurricanes2012
Ben McDermott47Hobart HurricanesMelbourne Renegades2017
Callum Ferguson48Sydney ThunderPerth Scorchers2019

Nonetheless, this was Maxwell’s second century of the season. He had on December 15, 2021 scored a century against Sydney Sixers. He scored 103 runs in 57 balls with 12 fours and three maximums but his team was unfortunate to lose the match by seven wickets.

>100 BBL Games for the ‘Big Show’

Meanwhile this was also the hundredth BBL clash for Glenn Maxwell and didn’t he make it memorable? He is now the sixth player to play hundred BBL games after Dan Christian (118), Jonathan Wells (108), Ben Cutting (107), Chris Lynn (102), and Moises Henriques (100). He made his Big Bash debut for Melbourne Renegades in 2011/12 season and later got himself transferred to their cross-city rivals where he has been there ever since.

>Players>Matches
Dan Christian118
Jonathan Wells108
Ben Cutting107
Chris Lynn102
Mosies Henriques100
Glenn Maxwell100

January 19, 2022