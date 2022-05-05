Glenn Maxwell Rates the Best Dancer at His Wedding Reception, Find Out Who It is

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is known for his superlative batting prowess he is also known for his exceptional dancing skills. Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was recently asked to rate the dancers at his recent wedding reception. And according to the Australian cricketer, Kohli was the best dancer at the event and Indian pacer Siddharth Kaul was a close second.

Ahead of Bangalore’s game against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, the Aussie all-rounder was asked to evaluate the dancers present at his wedding reception.

“Virat was front and center and Siddharth Kaul was up there too," Maxwell said while talking to Start Sports.

Many cricketers were seen spending a great time and dancing at Maxwell’s party on April 27. Kohli was seen dancing to a popular song from the movie ‘Pushpa.’

But in the ongoing edition of IPL 2022, Kohli has not been able to exhibit his prolific batting. Kohli has till now scored 216 runs after playing 11 matches. He has scored just one half-century in IPL 2022. Moreover, the 33-year-old batter has bagged two successive golden ducks in IPL 2022.

On the other hand, Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj has not been able to do much in the current season of IPL either. The Hyderabad-born pacer has claimed just eight wickets from 11 matches.

“My performance hasn’t yet been like the team and I would have liked. The goal is to do better in the powerplay," Siraj told Star Sports.

The Faf du Plessis-led side are currently placed at fourth spot on the IPL points table. Bangalore kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign on a poor note after conceding a five-wicket win against Punjab Kings in their opening match. But Bangalore were quick enough to regain the momentum as they secured three back-to-back victories in their next three games. Currently, they have 12 points in their kitty from 11 matches.

In their last match, Bangalore scripted a 13-run win against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. Batting first, Bangalore had posted a formidable total of 173/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Chennai could manage to reach 160/8 in 20 overs. Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel picked up three wickets in the game to earn a crucial win for his side.

