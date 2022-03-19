Glenn Maxwell Ties the Knot with India-origin Girlfriend Ahead of IPL 2022

Ace Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Saturday tied the knot with his Indian-origin Vini Raman in a private ceremony. The star cricketer took to his social media handle to make the announcement.

Maxwell had skipped the historic tour of Australia because of his wedding in Melbourne. As per media reports, the wedding took place in the presence of 350 of the cricketer’s closest friends with beefed-up security. The security arrangement was tightened after the details of the ceremony were earlier leaked online.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a photo of him kissing her wife Vini who is a pharmacist based in Melbourne. She belongs to a Tamil family residing in the Australian city.

The caption of the post read, “Mr and Mrs Maxwell | 18.03.22."

The Australian cricketer also shared another photo in his Instagram story in which the couple could be seen holding each other’s hands. “Love is a search for completion and with you I feel complete," the caption read.

Maxwell will now be seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The right-hand batter had a terrific season last year, ending as team’s leading run-scorer. He amassed 498 runs in 14 games at an impressive average of 45.27.

Based on his remarkable performance, he found himself among the retained list of players along with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj.

