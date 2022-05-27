GLO vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction For Vitality T20 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, May 27, 11 PM IST

GLO vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Gloucestershire and Sussex: Gloucestershire and Sussex will be searching for their first victory in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 as they will meet on May 27, Friday. Both teams made a dismal start to the competition and will be hoping for redemption in their second game.

Sussex were hammered by Glamorgan in their first match. It was a poor batting performance by the side as they ended up with only 150 runs in their 20 overs. Despite the loss of seven wickets, Mohammad Rizwan’s performance with the bat was the highlight for Sussex. The opening batter smacked 81 runs off 60 balls. Sussex batters will hope to follow the batting template by Rizwan to gain success on Friday.

Gloucestershire’s first defeat in the tournament came against Middlesex by 30 runs. The team was let down by the bowlers as they conceded a whopping 229 runs in 20 overs. Apart from Ryan Higgins, who picked up a three-wicket haul, no other bowler looked in synch. Chasing the big score wasn’t going to be easy for Gloucestershire batters. The team ended up with 199 runs while losing nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Gloucestershire and Sussex, here is everything you need to know:

GLO vs SUS Telecast

Gloucestershire vs Sussex game will not be telecast in India

GLO vs SUS Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GLO vs SUS Match Details

GLO vs SUS match will be played at the Country Ground in Bristol at 11:00 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

GLO vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ryan Higgins

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for GLO vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, James Bracey

Batters: Ian Cockbain, Harrison Ward, Jack Taylor

All-rounders: Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell

Bowlers: George Garton, Ryan Higgins, Will Beer

GLO vs SUS Probable XIs

Gloucestershire: Tom Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Miles Hammond, James Bracey(w), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor(c), David Payne, Naseem Shah

Sussex: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Josh Philippe, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara(c), Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Steven Finn, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham

