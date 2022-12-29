'Go and See His Red Ball Numbers': Ravichandran Ashwin Lauds Jaydev Unadkat

Veteran India pacer Ravichandran Ashwin heaped huge praise on Jaydev Unadkat and called him a torchbearer of Saurashtra cricket. The left-arm pacer made a sensational comeback to Indian cricket in the Test series against Bangladesh. He was part of the XI for the second match where he claimed three wickets to and played an important role in India’s crucial victory.

Unadkat, who made his Test debut in 2010, played his second Test on Thursday, after having to wait for 118 red-ball matches and 4,389 days, against Bangladesh.

“He posed with the trophy and I told him you could lift this trophy because of the other trophy (Ranji trophy) that you lifted. You completely deserve for all what you have done for Saurashtra cricket," Ashwin said on his Tamil YouTube Channel in a segment called ‘Kutty Story’.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sri Lanka Squads For India Tour: Dasun Shanaka to Lead as Avishka Fernando Makes Comeback

Ashwin lashed out at critics and asked them to see his numbers in red-ball cricket.

“He bowled like an experienced pro and it is not easy. Everyone will have white ball memory and how well he didn’t bowl for Rajasthan and so on. But go and see his red ball numbers," Ashwin said.

Unadkat has claimed 353 wickets in his 96-match career as he was also a central figure in Saurashtra’s first Ranji Trophy title win in 2019/20, picking a record-breaking 67 wickets.

The Saurashtra skipper was once again at the forefront of their Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph this season, which paved his way for a Test comeback.

“He has been a torchbearer of Saurashtra cricket. If Saurashtra is a powerhouse in domestic cricket, it is because of Jaydev. He was not out in first innings and second innings I had a feeling he would be not out and hit winning runs."

Advertisement

After the success of IPL, the T20 tournament has become a constant feeder for Team India but Ashwin said India’s domestic tournaments such as Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy have been the real platform for Indian talents.

The veteran off-spinner talked about how domestic cricket tournaments like Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy have been the real platform for Indian talents despite emergence of the Indian Premier League.

Advertisement

“In India if there is a hot selling topic, everyone will have a say about that. They forget other people’s struggle. But how well did Unadkat bowl in this Test match. It’s not easy guys.

“We should take a closer look at our domestic cricket. IPL is changing lives and it takes centre stage as its bread and butter.

ALSO READ | BCCI Struggling to Attract Top Names For Selection Panel Despite Rs 1.25 Crore Package: Report

Advertisement

“They are showing their ability in IPL and getting recognition with Test and ODI call ups. But 70 to 80 per cent of people playing cricket in India are smashing doors with performances in Ranji Trophy."

Ashwin went on to cite examples of other domestic stalwarts like Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Advertisement

“I can give you many examples. Unadkat, Saurabh Kumar. He plays for UP. He has a contract with Kings XI but consistently gets wickets in first-class cricket.

“Shahbaz Nadeem got his opportunity too. You know Yashasvi Jaiswal through IPL. But he has scored 1500 runs in 14 or 15 first-class games. Sarfaraz Khan of Mumbai, they will immediately say he hasn’t scored runs in India A but a first class cricketer has to perform at every level to get selected," he added.

Ashwin further talked about how players from domestic cricket failed to get the attention of the people if they don’t get a chance in IPL.

“Ranji, Duleep, Irani and India A and if you fail at one level you will be criticised. Just because in IPL they perform in front of our eyes, we recognise them but we fail to recognise the hardwork of other cricketers. Abhimanyu Easwaran, he scores quality hundreds at Eden Gardens every year and it’s not easy," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here