‘Goa, Party Place With Beaches’– Swapnil Asnodkar Remembers First Meeting With Shane Warne

Life can be cruel at times! No sooner had the legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne penned his tributes through Twitter for the passing away of Australian great wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh on Friday morning than the entire, shocked cricketing world and others ended up paying tributes for him. Such are the uncertainties of life.

Warne was too young to leave this world and go to another world. In the 52 years and 172 days that he lived, he lived life to its fullest, enjoyed his cricket, gave joy to the cricket lovers and left an indelible mark on every cricket follower with his mesmerising deliveries that have taken him to second in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test history. The number 708 is already etched in golden words in the annals of Test cricket.

For the colourful character that Warne was, his life was not without controversies, but his greater deeds on the cricket field and the influences he has had on every cricket lover and on every cricketer who he has come across far outweigh the negative side of his life. They are to be forgotten and forgiven. Even after his playing days, the knowledge he shared through his masterclass sessions and as a brilliant commentator will continue to live on forever.

He tried to be the best husband that he could be, be the best father that he could be to his children. He loved his kids so much and taught them discipline. There was this instance that this journalist was witness to in Melbourne at the Telstra Dome Stadium during Australia versus ICC World XI Super Series limited-overs match in October 2005 when Warne, who by then stopped playing ODIs, visited the commentators’ box with his young son to meet Richie Benaud and Co. While leaving, he asked his son if he said good bye to Richie uncle, to which the Warne junior said no. Warne told his son to go and say goodbye to ‘Richie uncle’, which the son duly did.

Shane Warne – The Royal of Rajasthan

Warne has left an indelible mark on many cricketers, one of whom is the diminutive, explosive Goa batsman, Swapnil Asnodkar. The 37-year-old right-handed opener made an impression in Rajasthan Royals’ first, and only, Indian Premier League title victory in its inaugural edition in 2008. Opening with the South African great Graeme Smith, Asnodkar made vital contributions, scoring in all 311 runs in nine innings at a 133.48 strike rate. In all, Asnodkar played in 20 IPL matches from 2008 to 2011 and is currently coaching the Goa under-25 side.

It was a dream come true for Asnodkar to share the dressing room with Warne and even have the legendary leg-spinner visit his house in Goa.

In this exclusive conversation with news18.com, Asnodkar relives his memories of Warne:

“As a youngster, I had three players in my life whom I always admired. One was obviously Sachin Tendulkar, the others were Brian Lara and Shane Warne. I used to love watching them play. Even when they were playing against India, I always wanted them to do well because it was a straight contest between bat and ball," Asnodkar said from Goa.

“When I heard the news of Warne to be Rajasthan Royals’ captain, it was a dream-come-true for me. Never ever has it happened before in Indian cricket that all the international stars shared the dressing room with the Indian domestic players. IPL was completely new at that time. It was a great thing to know Warne was going to the captain. Being in the same dressing room along with a childhood hero was something special for me."

Asnodkar very well remembered the first time he met Warne and the smile he brought on the Aussie’s face when he said he hailed from Goa. Asnodkar recollected: “The first meeting with Warne went like this in Rajasthan. We were introduced to him. When I told him that I was from Goa, there was a big smile on his face and he said, ‘Goa, party place with beaches and all that stuff’. That’s how we started to connect. Once we started playing in a match simulation and in a practice match, I did well in those matches. He had a rough idea as to what kind of a player I was. Even during the nets, he used to always back me and told me to express myself and not to worry about the results. He told me, ‘you have to be ready and I’ll just throw you in’. That’s what he did, after the fourth game, he told me in the team meeting that I was going to make my debut in our fifth match. That was a big thing for me and I got man of the match award against KKR (34-ball 60 in his first IPL match)."

Warne never made others feel that he was a superstar. To them, he was one among them, one among equals. Asnodkar recalled: “He was very approachable, never made us feel that he was a superstar in the dressing room or off the field. He was very jovial, used to crack jokes and pulled each other’s legs. He was a fun-loving guy. Obviously, on the field, he expected something from us, though not focusing on the end results but the efforts, attitude, discipline and made that we put in and ensured we were in the ‘zone’.

“Off the field, he was very friendly. Not a single moment he made us feel he was the greatest leg-spin bowler ever. He was such a humble guy, great fun. Those days reflect when I close my eyes. So many moments like being in the swimming pool, laughing around come in front of me now. It is a big loss. The moment I heard about the news of his demise, I thought it was fake news, a rumour. But when I saw Sehwag’s tweet and others tweeting about him, it turned out to be true. Life is very, very uncertain."

Warne instilled some self-belief in the team and that was one of the reasons for RR winning the IPL title. Asnodkar said: “Not many expected us to win the first IPL. I would say that Shane Warne played a major role. The kind of atmosphere he maintained in the dressing room, the kind of positive talks he gave us, he always told us to stick as a family. When you lose a game, that’s when the blame game starts. He had told us initially, ‘when we win, we win as a family; when we lose, we lose as a family. No blame game should come in between’. We kept following the same mantra throughout the tournament. Once the success part started, everybody started enjoying each other’s success. There was no selfish motive. The moment somebody did well, all were happy. That was the kind of atmosphere Warnie created. There were no other superstars in the team other than Warnie and Graeme Smith. All the others were young and new. Indian stars were Munaf Patel and Md Kaif. These apart, there were no other big names.

“The kind of motivational talks he gave, most of the times one-on-one, he was trying to know us well. It is very easy to impose something on someone but he was trying to know us better so that he could relate in a better way and tried to get the best out of each of us. That’s what happened. Once we started winning, we continued it. The best thing about him was to know the person’s calibre. He has played enough cricket to understand what kind of players we are and where we could reach. He had belief in us, kept motivating us and helped us to give our best and make a name for ourselves.

“We used to discuss cricket. He shared with us how it was in the Australian team, the attitude, how they approached the game, how they tried to study the opponents but the final mantra was to enjoy the game. He was a very aggressive player, always wanted to win and never wanted to be second. He always gave his best and expected the team to give their best."

Though Asnodkar, who played IPL in its first four years, could not meet him after IPL 2011, he was in touch with Warne, exchanging greetings on birthdays and Christmases until about five years ago.

Asnodkar is proud to find mention in Warne’s book, ‘No Spin: Shane Warne, My Autobiography’. “During birthdays, I message him, he also replied. He even mentioned me in his book," he said. Warne has Asnodkar in two pages of the book and called him ‘Goa Cannon’ “because we wanted him to go off like a cannon".

Another memory Asnodkar has of Warne that will never fade is when his childhood hero and a few other RR team-mates visited his home in Goa. “The memories with him will be forever. He had come home during IPL 2008. We had a break for five days in the middle of IPL and RR had arranged a trip to Goa. I told him I wanted to invite him home, and without a second thought, he agreed. He, Graeme Smith, Shane Watson, Niraj Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Taruwar Kohli came home. We had a good time."

