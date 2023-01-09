Goa vs Puducherry Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Two Elite Group C teams, Goa and Puducherry, will fight a battle with each other in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match. Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim will host the two teams from Tuesday to Saturday.

Puducherry are in desperate need of a victory in the competition. They are yet to open their account in the points table as they lost all four games. Understandably, the team is languishing at the bottom of the points table. It is the batting unit that has disappointed the team. In their last game against Services as well, they could add only 216 and 313 runs across two innings on a batting-friendly surface.

As far as Goa are concerned, they are fifth in the Group C standings with one win and three tie games. The team will be buzzing with confidence as they defeated Kerala in their last game by seven wickets. Ishaan Gadekar was the standout performer with knocks of 105 and 67 runs. Meanwhile, Mohit Redkar was the pick of the bowler as he accounted for a total of seven wickets across the two innings.

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Goa (GOA) vs Puducherry (PUD) start?

The match will be hosted from January 10 to January 14.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Goa (GOA) vs Puducherry (PUD) be played?

The match will be played at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Goa (GOA) vs Puducherry (PUD) begin?

The game will commence at 09:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Goa (GOA) vs Puducherry (PUD) match?

Goa vs Puducherry match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Goa (GOA) vs Puducherry (PUD) match?

Goa vs Puducherry match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

GOA vs PUD Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match, Goa probable playing XI against Puducherry: Ishaan Gadekar, Amulya Pandrekar, Siddhesh Lad, Darshan Misal(c), Eknath Kerkar(w), Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar, Lakshay Garg, Vaibhav Govekar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vedant Naik

GOA vs PUD Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match, Puducherry probable playing XI against Goa: Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Paras Dogra, Damodaran Rohit(c), Arun Karthik(w), Ankit Sharma, Krishna Pandey, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Satish Jangir, Raghu Sharma, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi

