'Goals, Isn’t it': MS Dhoni Autographs Shirt for ‘Lucky’ Fan | WATCH

The international cricket fraternity might not be getting a chance to experience MS Dhoni’s batting exploits anymore, but the World Cup-winning skipper is still efficiently managing to enthral his innumerable fans and followers. A video of the former Indian skipper signing an autograph for his fan has now taken the internet by storm. In the footage, Dhoni can be seen giving an autograph to the fan on the back of his shirt. The lucky person appeared to be unsurprisingly elated after getting Dhoni’s autograph. The footage went viral in no time and it has so far been viewed by more than 442 thousand Instagram users. “A lucky fan’s keepsake for life! Goals, isn’t it," read the caption of the post.

In competitive cricket, Dhoni was last seen in action during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter against Rajasthan Royals on May 20. The Chennai Super Kings captain had scored 26 runs off 28 balls in that fixture as his side reached 150. However, the winners of the inaugural edition of IPL eventually emerged victorious in the clash by a margin of five wickets.

Dhoni had stepped down as Chennai skipper ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was appointed Chennai captain. However, Jadeja’s stint as the Chennai captain did not prove to be a fruitful one. After recording just two wins from eight games, Jadeja decided to relinquish captaincy and Dhoni was brought back as the leader of the franchise. Chennai had finished the 15th season of IPL at the ninth spot with four wins under their belt.

Dhoni is now all set to lead the Chennai side once again in the IPL 2023 season. More importantly, Chennai fans will be eager to see their captain return to their home ground as the IPL will go back to its original home and away format next year.

Chennai team management has already decided to release Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif and Narayan Jagadeesan ahead of the mini-auction. Chennai have Rs 20.45 crore left in their purse ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

