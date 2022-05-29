The Indian cricket fans were already having an eventful weekend as they were getting ready for the IPL 2022 grand finale between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. But their excitement levels went up by several notches when they found out that Ravi Shastri is back in the English commentary box.

Shastri returned as a broadcaster in the IPL 2022 after a long gap of 7 years but he wasn’t there at the venues. Instead, he worked from the studio and was mostly seen in the Hindi commentary box. Probably to make the season finale enthralling, he was handed his old usual job of entertaining the viewers with his dramatic voice. (IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR Live Score)

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

The 60-year-old began the eve by hosting the closing ceremony and also anchored the coin toss. The moment he welcomed the fans with a loud cheer at the venue, even the netizens could keep calm after hearing him. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya also acknowledged his return saying, “Good to see you back here."

Here’s how the people on Twitter reacted.

Advertisement

Earlier, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022. While this is Rajasthan’s second final of the tournament after winning the inaugural edition in 2008, Gujarat are making their first appearance in the title clash in their IPL debut season.

After winning the toss for the second time in as many matches in Ahmedabad, Samson said his playing eleven is unchanged from the win in Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya, who received massive cheers from a full house in the stadium, said pacer Lockie Ferguson comes into the playing eleven in place of Alzarri Joseph.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here