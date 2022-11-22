'Going back home, Taking my time off, and...': Hardik Pandya Reveals His Plans After Winning NZ T20s

Should Hardik Pandya be India’s next T20I captain? Well, only time will tell if the all-rounder gets the command of the team in the shortest format, but he is indeed making a solid profile to strengthen his case. The year 2022 has been terrific for Hardik Pandya. Be it making contributions with the bat and ball or winning trophies as a captain, he has ticked all the boxes.

The IPL 2022 was a stepping stone in his revamped career which saw his evolution as a captain. He led his team Gujarat Titans to its maiden title victory and then won the T20 tours of Ireland and New Zealand as India’s captain. As far as his personal figures are concerned, he has scored 607 runs in 27 T20Is so far and has picked 20 wickets.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Napier - Highlights

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Indian team won the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand 1-0 after the Napier face-off ended in a tie. India’s chase of 161 was interrupted by rain and since the visitors reached the DLS par score, the game ended without a result.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik wished for a full game but admitted that weather and conditions are not in anyone’s hands. He mentioned that he would head back home and have some quality time with his family.

“Would have liked to win the game by playing the full overs, but it is what it is. At some point, I felt attack is the best defence on this wicket. We know the kind of bowling attacks they have, it was very important to get those 10-15 runs extra even though we lost a couple of wickets. A game like this could have given us an opportunity to test some of the players, but having said that, the weather is something we cannot control. I’m going back home, taking my time off, and be with my son," said Pandya.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ: 3rd T20I Ends in a Tie After Rain Interruption, India Win Series 1-0

Advertisement

India will now shift focus to the 3-match ODIs, starting Friday in Auckland. While Pandya will head back home, Shikhar Dhawa will take charge of the team with Rishabh Pant being his deputy.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here