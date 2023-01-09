‘Going to be a Lot of Challenges’: MI Cape Town Skipper Rashid Khan Ready to Roll in SA20 Opener Against Paarl Royals

A new chapter to the South African cricket history will be added on Tuesday when the inaugural edition of SA20 gets underway in Cape Town. The tournament is going to be a milestone in the Rainbow nation’s cricketing setup and will witness superstars of the game taking the field together to entertain the fans.

The tournament begins with the opening clash between hosts MI Cape Town, led by star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, and David Miller’s Paarl Royals. Both teams are studded with some dynamic players from South Africa, England and the West Indies which guarantees a cracker of a contest at Newland on January 10.

Rashid has been one of the favourites when it comes to franchise cricket. He will also be in focus because of the fact that he is the only non-South African captain among all the participating teams in SA20. The likes of Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis and Kagiso Rabada will play under his leadership and despite the presence of such big guns, Rashid has already admitted that there is no pressure on him at all.

Ahead of much much-awaited league opener, the MI Cape Town captain opened up on his leadership approach. Answering a News18 Cricketnext query, Rashid said, “It’s going to be simple. It won’t be too aggressive or too defensive. It’s just about making sure that to keep things simple and what you can do the best. We have some very quality players and we will make sure that we do the right thing and we keep enjoying our game. That’s something we can do as a team."

“It’s going to be a lot of challenges for me as a captain but, at the same time, the excitement is there that I’ve lots of things to learn. So, we’ll try to do the right things and keep entertaining the crowd," he added.

Meanwhile, David Miller also gave a brief about how prepared his team is to face a strong-looking Cape Town team. Since the Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, the same result would be expected from Miller when he goes out to lead the Paarl Royals in the SA20.

“It’s been a good couple of days. We’ve trained really hard and we have had a practice game as well, and actually going to go through the team today about tomorrow. There are still a few discussions that are going to take place and work out our strategies. So, looking forward to this afternoon and the training before the big game tomorrow," Miller said in response to a News18 Cricketnext query.

