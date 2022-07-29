After thrashing West Indies 3-0 in the ODIs, Team India shifts its focus to the T20I series. Captain Rohit Sharma is back to lead the team after spending a decent amount of time off the field. At the same time, the likes of Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep back are also back into the mix for the 5-match series, starting Friday in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Challenging the West Indies in the shortest format of the game has never been easy. The 2-time T20 World Champions enjoy the format and are extremely dangerous when they play on home soil. But Rohit and his boys are very aware of this fact.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

Advertisement

Speaking with BCCI.tv prior to the series opener on Friday, the Indian skipper believes that the team has arrived in the Caribbean to achieve something and is ready for the challenge.

“It’s always nice to have some time off and get refreshed. I’m pretty excited to be back and can’t wait for the series to get started. It’s going to be an exciting one and challenging as well. We do understand the potential that the West Indies have in this particular format," Rohit said.

“They cherish playing this format and it’s going to be a challenging one for us. But at the same time, talking about our guys, everyone is looking ready to go. We’ll try and achieve something from this series because that’s always been our goal; to achieve something from every series that we play and keep moving forward," he added.

CHECK OUT: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Blog

The 5-match T20 series will serve as another opportunity for the Indian think to streamline their selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Earlier on Friday, Rohit addressed a pre-match press conference and said the team for the upcoming mega ICC event is more or less settled with only a few spots up for grabs.

Advertisement

“There are a few spots in the team which we need to fill, and we know what we need to do to fill those spots. We are trying to address these things in all these matches we are playing now.

Advertisement

“Every series that you play is crucial. Of course, there are World Cups to look after but every series you play for India is crucial because there is something to look forward to all the time. What we achieved in England was special but that’s done, and we just want to look forward now," Rohit said.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here