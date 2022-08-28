'Going to be Challenging One, We've to be up for it': Rohit, Virat, Hardik Share Opinions on IND vs PAK Games

India vs Pakistan – a game that gets you to the edge of your seats – is back again with all the hype around it. The Asia Cup 2022 has begun, and the arch-rivals will lock horns in their respective campaign openers on Sunday in Dubai. The two teams are meeting after 10 months since India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021. However, a lot has changed in the Indian team since then. The leadership, coaching staff, and even the strategies. But the level of competition that a Pakistan game brings in is unmatchable and the men in blue are ready for the challenge.

Prior to the mouth-watering match, the stars of the Indian team opened up about the match against the arch-rivals. The video of the conversation was released on the official BCCI website in which the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya could be seen sharing their views.

All of them had a common opinion that it’s like just another game but it has its own challenges.

Here are the excerpts of the same:

Rohit Sharma: First game on the 28th; we will try and be in the present. I think, preparation wise we will not be short. We are not looking at the opposition at all. What we need to achieve as a group is more important than what the opposition will play. For us, we need to think that it’s just another opposition that we need to beat and play well against. It’s going to be a challenging one, there is no doubt about that. So, we have to be up for it.

KL Rahul: It’s a great opportunity for us to play these two-three games and challenge ourselves. They are really good teams. They have played some excellent cricket over the last few years. It is a (India vs Pakistan) high-pressure game, and it will continue to be.

Virat Kohli: As a player, as I’ve said it in the past when you step out on the field, it’s any other game for you. Just the environment on the outside, obviously, can pull you in but that’s for you to enjoy and be excited about, till the time you get to the park and then it’s usual business.

Suryakumar Yadav: When I was growing up, there were a lot of talks around the India vs Pakistan game and people say it is the greatest rivalry. But when I or everyone go out on the ground, it’s like we are playing just another game. When we enter the field, all our preparations, all our routines, and what we have been doing for any other game, it just reflects on the ground. So, when I go on the ground, it’s all the same. I just try and stay in my zone, and play the game, that’s it.

Ravindra Jadeja: Focus is more on this game and we try to deliver our best and try play our best game.

Rishabh Pant: The hype is always there around India vs Pakistan games. But as a player, we always try to give our 100 percent on the field because the pressure rises and so do the expectations.

Hardik Pandya: It’s the hype which is on the outside that we understand. A lot of people have emotions attached to the game. For us, we have to make sure that keep the outside noise there itself and focus on this which we should be focusing on.

