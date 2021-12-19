'Golden Opportunity for Us ': Former Selector Predicts Scoreline of India vs South Africa Tests

Amid all the controversies and uproar, Virat Kohli-led Team India have landed in South Africa and gearing up for the first Test which begins from December 26 in Centurion. This is the only country India are yet to win a Test in and former wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim believes that it’s going to be the ‘golden opportunity’ for the team. He also predicted the scoreline for the much-awaited series.

Prior to this tour, India have played 7 Test series in the Rainbow nation out of which the hosts have won six. One ended in a draw – in 2010-11; when South Africa levelled the series after MS Dhoni and his men registered an 87-run victory in Durban.

In a conversation with Sports Tiger, Karim said India will likely win the series 2-0 or 2-1. “Either 2-0 or 2-1 (in Tests). In ODI we are anyway a far superior side," he said.

The former cricketer also heaped praise on Team India’s bench strength, stating that the experienced set-up will help the team win their maiden Test series on the South African soil.

“It is immensely strong (bench strength) and proof of that was shown by them in Australia. We won the fourth Test without I think five or six of our regular players. That shows the kind of strength that India have got in its reserves.

“And I expect the same this time around and it is our golden opportunity for us as well have an experienced setup. Plus, we have some potentially exciting youngsters who are coming through to the team. It will be an ideal combination for us to do well in South Africa," Karim explained.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, especially after the ODI captaincy sacking episode that occurred right before the tour. Also, the focus will be on the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma who have been under scrutiny for struggling form.

