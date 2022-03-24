'Good Environment in Delhi Capitals Must Stay Intact, Onus On Newcomers Like Me'-Ajit Agarkar

New Delhi: The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals franchise have two new faces in their coaching staff for the TATA IPL 2022 season. Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar and former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson expressed their excitement about starting a new journey.

Speaking about his first few days with the Delhi Capitals players, Agarkar said, “It’s been excellent to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. There are a lot of young players in the side. I could see from the outside that the DC management has created a nice environment around the team and that shows in the franchise’s success. There are a lot of new faces that have joined the team, including me, and it’s our responsibility that the good environment stays intact."

Agarkar also spoke about working with the Delhi Capitals Head Coach, “Ricky Ponting is a big factor behind a lot of people wanting to work in this team. I’ve been fortunate enough to play against him a few times and I have also played IPL with him. I have known him for a long time. And I know how much the young players enjoy working with Ricky."

Meanwhile, Watson expressed about the players he is looking forward to work with in the DC camp, “There are a lot of exciting young talents in the Delhi Capitals. I have played with Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh and I am super excited to reconnect and work with them in a different capacity. Lalit Yadav is another really exciting player that I have seen during training. But, I am here to help everyone and I am excited about this opportunity."

Watson further added, “The thing about coaching that excites me the most is the chance to help people become better versions of themselves. The chance of working with Ricky was not something I was going to let go of. He has always been an incredible leader and mentor for me."

The TATA IPL 2022 will begin on 26 March 2022. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on 27 March 2022.

