'Good to Have Me Lean on Senior Players': Faf du Plessis on Advantage of Having Experienced Guys Around

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis stated that his team needs to continue playing the positive ‘brand of cricket’ as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is heading into its business end.

On Wednesday, they defeated Chennai Super Kings at MCS Stadium in Pune by 13 runs to get 2 more points and jumped up to the fourth spot with 12 points. On the other hand, the defending champions were pushed closer to the brink of elimination as they remained at the penultimate spot.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

The duo of Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell led a clinical bowling performance to help RCB a clinical win. After setting a 174-run target, Du Plessis’s side restricted the defending champions to 160 for 8, despite a fifty by opener Devon Conway (56).

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Du Plessis admitted that the unit is heading in the right direction.

“We definitely needed that. We put up a decent total. We are moving in the right direction. We have been very good in the bowling department. I thought 165 was a par score on that and anything above that was a bonus. I thought the Powerplay was a good time to score. The fielding was amazing. Some great catching and good bowling indeed," he said.

The South African cricketer is currently sharing the dressing with the likes of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, to name a few. Both senior cricketers have been in leadership roles in the past and their experience is benefitting Du Plessis in the ongoing season.

Speaking about having experienced guys around in the dressing room, he said, “We are very lucky to have experienced guys. Very good to have me lean on the senior players. Just keep improving in the batting department. We want one of the top four to bat through. Need to keep playing the positive brand of cricket. Once you get an opportunity to think of the run rate in a match, you will be able to put on the gas and go for it."

After beating MS Dhoni & Co, RCB will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here