GOR vs BTP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Gorkha 11 and Brothers XI Portugal: Gorkha 11 will be up against Brothers XI Portugal in the Friday night games of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022. Both the games will be conducted at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal on Friday at 5:00 pm IST and 7:00 pm IST.

Gorkha 11 are one of the top teams in the competition. They are occupying the second spot with 10 points from five wins and one loss. The team made a dismal start by losing to Malo by five wickets. However, they caused a turnaround from the very next game. The team defeated Fighters by 2 and 39 runs in the last two games.

On the contrary, Brothers XI Portugal are placed a rung below Gorkha on the ladder. The team made a brilliant start by outplaying Fighters CC in the first two matches. However, they couldn’t continue the trend and lost three of their next four games. Brothers XI need to be more consistent with the ball to improve their condition in the T10 league.

Ahead of the match between Gorkha 11 and Brothers XI Portugal; here is everything you need to know:

GOR vs BTP Telecast

Gorkha 11 vs Brothers XI Portugal game will not be telecast in India.

GOR vs BTP Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GOR vs BTP Match Details

The match will be hosted at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 5:00 pm IST on April 1, Friday.

GOR vs BTP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Binod Gyawali

Vice-Captain - Pardeep Nangloo

Suggested Playing XI for GOR vs BTP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suman Ghimire, Pardeep Nangloo

Batters: Dhiraj Minhas, Balwinder Singh, Binod Gyawali

All-rounders: Aman Manhas, Amninder Singh, Imran Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Shan, Manpreet Singh, Fakhrul Hussain

GOR vs BTP Probable XIs:

Gorkha 11: Suman Kunwar, Suman Ghimire, Binod Gyawali, Harjit Bhatia, Manjit Singh, Fakhrul Hussain, Imran Khan, Absar Khan, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Madhukar Thapa, Sripal Matta

Brothers XI Portugal: Aman Manhas, Amninder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Pardeep Nangloo, Muhammad Shan, Mandip Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Dhiraj Minhas

