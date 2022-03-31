GOR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Gorkha 11 and Fighters CC: Gorkha 11 will face Fighters in next matches of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022. Both the games will be conducted at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal on Thursday at 5:00 pm IST and 7:00 pm IST.

Gorkha 11 and Fighters have experienced completely different journeys in the league so far. Gorkha 11 have won three out of four league matches to occupy the second spot in the points table. They lost to Malo in their first game by five wickets. However, there has been no looking back for the team since then as they won their next three consecutive games. The bowlers have done an outstanding job for the team as they restricted the opposition to 105, 74, and 58 runs.

On the contrary, Fighters are yet to win a game in the T10 championship. The team has lost all its six games to languish at the bottom of the points table. Fighters need to come up with better strategies and planning to ensure their qualification for the second round.

Ahead of the match between Gorkha 11 and Fighters CC; here is everything you need to know:

GOR vs FIG Telecast

Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC game will not be telecast in India.

GOR vs FIG Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GOR vs FIG Match Details

The match will be hosted at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 5:00 pm IST on March 31, Thursday.

GOR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Binod Gyawali

Vice-Captain - Deepu Mansurpuria

Suggested Playing XI for GOR vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suman Ghimire

Batters: Amandeep Khokhar, Deepu Mansurpuria, Binod Gyawali

All-rounders: Parwinder Singh, Imran Khan, Mandeep Singh, Jaswinder Kumar

Bowlers: Gurwinder Singh, Jai Parkash, Fakhrul Hussain

GOR vs FIG Probable XIs:

Gorkha 11: Suman Kunwar, Suman Ghimire, Binod Gyawali, Harjit Bhatia, Manjit Singh, Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, Sripal Matta, Imran Khan, Absar Khan, Saddam Hossain Akbory

Fighters CC: Jaswinder Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Amandeep Khokhar, Gavie Dhillon, Manjit Singh, Jai Parkash, Parwinder Singh, Deepu Mansurpuria, Md Imran Hossain, Ravinder Singh

