'Got a Voice Note From AB de Villiers, I looked at Anushka in Shock': Virat Kohli on The Moment ABD Told Him About Retirement From IPL

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was left stunned by a voice note left for him by his friend and teammate AB de Villiers when the India superstar was driving back home from airport after returning from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE last year. In that note, De Villiers told Kohli about his decision to quit all forms of cricket, thus bringing an end to a storied career.

“It’s very strange I mean, I clearly remember when he decided to finally call it a day," Kohli said on RCB Bold Diaries. “He sent me a voice note, we were coming back from Dubai after the World Cup. I got a voice note from AB de Villiers while we were driving back home. I opened it and while I was listening to it, I looked at Anushka in shock. My face fell to which she questioned, I showed her the message and the voice note from AB and she exclaimed, ‘Don’t tell me!’. She knew."

Kohli though wasn’t caught completely unaware of De Villiers retirement as he had an inkling something was brewing during last season itself when the South African would repeatedly invite him for coffee to discuss something even though the pair used to interact regularly.

“I kind of had the impression and was guessing it in the last IPL. Our rooms were next to each other, and we would walk the same way and disperse, every time we walked to our room and he would see me outside, he would be like ‘I want to see you for coffee, one of these days. I kept getting nervous and was like ‘I am not sitting with you because I think there is something coming’ to which he always said ‘No man there is nothing, I just want to have a chat with you, it’s been a while and he never speaks like that because we interact all the time," Kohli revealed.

He added, “So, I knew something is brewing up. It is a very strange feeling I got very emotional. The voice note was very emotional as well for me when he said, ‘Look I don’t have it in me anymore.’ I have shared so many moments with him, highs and lows, everything we have been through he was right next to me."

The dream to win an IPL trophy together thus ended for Kohli and De Villiers.

An emotional Kohli then said that if RCB do end up winning their maiden title, he would be thinking about De Villiers for all the hard work he put in all these years to take the franchise where it is today.

“The other day, it got me thinking, if we manage to win the title in the coming seasons, I would be very emotional thinking about him first. Rather than what I would experience after such hard work of so many years, I would actually think of him. It would still mean a lot to him even if he is watching the game from home. He is a special human being as he has touched everyone, and we all can vouch for that. He has been amazing, and I don’t think there is one person who can say that AB de Villiers has not contributed to their lives in some way or the other," he said.

