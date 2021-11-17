'Got Pinned, Had Red Wine Poured Down My Throat', Azeem Rafiq's Chilling Revelation at the DCMS cricket Racism Hearing

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq fought back tears and revealed some of the horrific incidents he had faced during his time playing cricket in England to British lawmakers on Tuesday. One of those were when red wine was once forcefully poured down his throat after he was pinned down. This unfolded during his early playing days at a local club when he was 15 years old. He added that this was done by a by a former Yorkshire and Hampshire player.

“I got pinned down at my local cricket club and had red wine poured down my throat, literally down my throat. The player played for Yorkshire and Hampshire. I [then] didn’t touch alcohol until about 2012 and around that time I felt I had to do that to fit in. I wasn’t perfect, there are things I did which I felt I had to do to achieve my dreams. I deeply regret that but it has nothing to do with racism," Rafiq said.

Advertisement

The off-spinner, who moved from Pakistan to the UK in 2001 and played a total of 39 First-Class games taking 72 wickets, has said that England players Alex Hales and Gary Balance would refer to cricketer of colour as ‘Kevin’, adding that the former had also named his dog ‘Kevin’, as it was black, according to The Guardian on Tuesday.

>ALSO READ | The Nine Cricketers And Officials Named by Azeem Rafiq During Testimony

“There were comments such as, ‘You lot sit there near the toilets’, ‘Elephant washers’," Rafiq alleged. “The word Paki was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the institution from the leaders and no one stamped it out."

Rafiq’s comments come days after former England skipper Michael Vaughan had categorically denied racist involvement at Yorkshire, following Rafiq’s explosive press conference where he highlighted an incident involving Vaughan.

Rafiq alleged that Vaughan had said there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" before a game in 2009. Vaughan, has, however, denied it.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Tim Bresnan Apologises to Azeem Rafiq For Bullying But Denies Racism Claim

The off-spinner also said that he had to take medication to deal with mental trauma that he faced due to consistent racial abuse. He added that the issue is not exclusive to Yorkshire but is rampant across England.

“I’ve had messages from people who have played at Leicestershire, a guy who played at Middlesex, messages from people who played at Nottinghamshire," he had said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here