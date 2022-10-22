Governor of Victoria Hosts Indian Cricket Team Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022, See Pictures

A day after landing in Melbourne, the venue of Indian cricket team’s opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the touring party was invited by the Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau for a welcome reception at the Government House on Friday.

The official Instagram handle of the Governor shared a series of pictures where she could be seen posing with the Indian team contingent including the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, head coach Rahul Dravid among others.

“As the host city for the Indian National Cricket Team during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosting a welcome reception this afternoon at Government House for the players and support staff @t20worldcup @cgimelbourne," posted the Governor on the official account along with the pictures.

The official Instagram account of the Indian cricket team also the group photo as well writing, “The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, the Governor of Victoria (@vicgovernor) and other dignitaries met the Indian Cricket Team today ahead of the #T20WorldCup".

India left for the Australian shores earlier this month to gear up for the showpiece event which got underway on Sunday with the first-round matches. India, who are among the top-eight teams to have received a direct entry into the second round otherwise known as the Super 12, will begin their campaign on Sunday when they take on Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India trained in Perth after reaching the country where they also took part in a couple of practice matches against Western Australia. And then they faced hosts Australia in a official warm-up match which they won in a thrilling fashion.

Their second and final warm-up match though was abandoned without toss due to persistent rain.

India, who exited the T20 World Cup last year in the Super 12 stage itself, are aiming to lay hands on the trophy for the first time since 2007. They have been pooled alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Group 2.

