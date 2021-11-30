>GOZ vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Gozo and American University of Malta: The 31st and 32nd match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will see Gozo lock horns with the American University of Malta on Tuesday, November 30. Both the games will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Complex, the first game is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm IST and the reverse fixture at 7:00 pm.

The American University of Malta is currently the team to beat in this group, as they have comfortably won all four matches so far. In their last tie, they defeated Marsa in back-to-back matches on Tuesday. The American University of Malta is currently placed at the top of the points table and will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Gozo slipped to fourth spot after they lost both their opening games against Atlas UTC Knights (AUK) on Tuesday. Gozo’s Indika Thilan Perera and Moonnukandathil Mohammed Rafeeque need to deliver on Tuesday for the team and bag the first points of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Gozo and American University of Malta; here is everything you need to know:

>GOZ vs AUM Telecast

The Gozo vs American University of Malta match will not be broadcast in India.

>GOZ vs AUM Live Streaming

The match between GOZ vs AUM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

>GOZ vs AUM Match Details

The Gozo vs American University of Malta match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday, November 30, at 5:00 pm IST. The reverse clash will be played on the same day at the same venue at 7:00 pm IST.

>GOZ vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Varun Prasath Thamotharam

>Vice-captain: Zoheb Malek

>Suggested Playing XI for GOZ vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Darshit Patankar, Tarak Shah

>Batsmen: Abhishek Prajapati, Milton Devasia, Indika Thilan Perera

>Allrounders: Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Zoheb Malek, Rajan Sharma Barahi

>Bowlers: Sandeep Sasikumar, Jit Patel, Rishal Simon

>GOZ vs AUM Probable XIs

>Gozo: Ajeesh Antony, Milton Devasia, Jerin Jacob (C), Indika Perera, Senthil Raj (WK), Sandeep Sasikumar, Rajan Sharma, Rishal Simon, Aji Wilson, Joshby Job, Shiju Vava

>American University of Malta: Abhishek Kuntala, Nishit Bhatt, Jassi Singh, Jit Patel (C), Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (WK), Shubh Patel, Abhishek Prajapati, Varun Prasath, Aman Ralhan, Tarak Shah

