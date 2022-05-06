GR vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Goteborg Royals and Seaside CC:

On Friday, Goteborg Royals will fight a battle with Seaside CC at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona. Things are not working in the favour of both the teams as they are struggling in the league.

Goteborg Royals are second-last in the points table with two from six league matches. The Royals suffered two back-to-back defeats on Thursday at the hands of Jonkoping by 49 runs and nine wickets. In the league so far, the team has failed to put up a good score with the bat.

Speaking of Seaside CC, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Seaside have won just one game while losing five matches. The team was beaten by Evergreen CC in its last league match by 16 runs. They scored only 83 runs while following a total of 99.

Ahead of the match between Goteborg Royals and Seaside CC, here is everything you need to know:

GR vs SSD Telecast

Goteborg Royals vs Seaside CC game will not be telecast in India.

GR vs SSD Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GR vs SSD Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 4:30 PM IST on May 6, Friday.

GR vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gautam Bharti

Vice-Captain - Bharat Konka

Suggested Playing XI for GR vs SSD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Umair Chaudary

Batters: Sibi Balasubramanian, Shiv Gowda, Gautam Bharti

All-rounders: Bharat Konka, Shafat Ali Syed, Subash Palanisamy, Yasir Malik

Bowlers: Aditya Arora, Vilas Hedge, Mujtaba Hakim

GR vs SSD Probable XIs:

Goteborg Royals: Sibi Balasubramanian, Siva Vennapusa, Vinod Malliboayana, Nishith Arra, Ananthu Saseendran, Bharat Konka (c), Rishi Natarajan (wk), Vamsi Krishna, Vinoth Tamilselvan, Subash Palanisamy, Vilas Hedge

Seaside CC: Mujtaba Hakim, Umair Chaudary (wk), Shafat Ali Syed, Shiv Gowda, Gautam Bharti, Yasir Malik, Aditya Arora (c), Aditya Somvanshi, Kartik Chari, Niaz Mohammad, Praveen Kumar Jr

