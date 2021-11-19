>GRA vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Gracia and Catalunya CC: Gracia will be hosting Catalunya CC in the bronze final match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. The clash between the two sides will be played at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 pm IST on November 19, Friday. It is a must-win encounter for both teams as the franchise winning the game will finish in the third place.

Catalunya CC didn’t perform to its full potential in the ECS Barcelona 2021. The team won just three out of their eight league matches to occupy fourth place in the points table. Catalunya concluded their league stage with a loss against the table-toppers Falco by 48 runs.

Gracia did slightly better than Catalunya during the group stage of the T10 Championship. The team won four matches while losing three games to sit at third place. Just like Catalunya, Gracia also faced defeat in their last match against Montcada Royal by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Gracia and Catalunya CC; here is everything you need to know:

>GRA vs CTL Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Gracia vs Catalunya CC match in India

>GRA vs CTL Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Gracia vs Catalunya CC encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>GRA vs CTL Match Details

Gracia will be playing against Catalunya CC at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 pm IST on November 19, Friday.

>GRA vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Muhammad Armghan Khan

Vice-Captain- Shaukat Shahbaz

>Suggested Playing XI for GRA vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kuldeep Lal

Batters: Muhammad Armaghan Khan, Gurwinder Bajwa, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

All-rounders: Manish Manwani, Heera Mahey, Shaukat Shahbaz

Bowlers: Trilochan Singh, Syed Sherazi, Syed Sherazi, Harkamal Singh

>GRA vs CTL Probable XIs:

Gracia: Bikramjit Singh, Manish Manwani, Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal(wk), Heera Mahey©, Trilochan Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwant Thakur, Sandeep Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

Catalunya CC: Asim Raja, Syed Sherazi, Muhammad Armghan Khan©, Yasir Ali, Ali Azam, Ameer Abdullah, Khaled Kaleemv, Shaukat Shahbaz, Rauf Zaman(wk), Razaqat Ali, Harkamal Singh

