GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 Match 29 between Gracia CC vs Fateh CC, November 15, 09:30 PM IST

>GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Gracia CC and Fateh CC: Gracia CC (GAR) will take on Fateh CC (FTH) in match no. 29 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 on Monday, November 15 at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona. The game is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm (IST).

Gracia have two wins from four matches in the series and they are currently ranked sixth on the points table. In their last match against against Catalunya CC, Gracia were defeated by nine wickets.

Meanwhile, Fateh have played seven matches in the series and they are currently ranked eighth on the points table. They have just victory under their belt but lost four games so far while two remain abandoned. They too head into this match on the back of a seven wicket defeat at the hands of Punjab Warriors.

Both sides would be looking to return to winning ways in this match.

>Ahead of the match between Gracia CC and Fateh CC; here is everything you need to know:

>GRA vs FTH Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Gracia CC vs Fateh CC match in India.

>GRA vs FTH Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Gracia CC vs Fateh CC encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>GRA vs FTH Match Details

The match will be played at the Ibrahim Videres Cricket Ground, in Girona, Spain at 09:30 PM IST on Monday, November 15.

>GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gurwinder Bajwa

Vice-Captain: Saqib Muhammad

>Suggested Playing XI for GRA vs FTH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal

Batters: Davinder Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Ali Azam

All-rounders: Manjinder Singh, Saqib Muhammad, Sofiqul Islam

Bowlers: Hargurjit Singh, Trilochan Singh, Sharjeel Qaiser

>GRA vs FTH Probable XIs:

Gracia: Amol Rathod, Mukhtiar Singh, Ali Azam, Manoj Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Heera Mahey, Paramjit Singh, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa

Fateh: Gurwinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Faheem Ali, Davinder Singh-II, Sofiqul Islam, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain, Lakhvir Singh-Vinty, Saqib Muhammad, Harjinder Singh, Sharjeel Qaiser, Hargurjit Singh

