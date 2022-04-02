GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League 2022 match, April 02, 9:30 pm IST

GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers: Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will have a last chance to redeem themselves on Saturday. The two teams endured a rough ride during the league stage as they failed to qualify for the knockout games.

Divers won just two from their eight league matches to finish in second-last place. Strikers, on the other hand, could score victory in only one game. They ended in last place in the standings.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Grenadines concluded the league stage with a loss against Salt Pond Breakers by eight wickets. Their batting woes continued during the game as they posted only 61 runs in their allotted ten overs. Fort Charlotte Strikers also suffered a loss in their last game. They were beaten by Botanical Gardens Rangers by seven wickets.

It is a must-win match for both teams as the winner will end Vincy League 2022 in fifth place. In their first encounter against each other, Divers recorded a win by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

GRD vs FCS Telecast

Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers game will not be telecast in India.

GRD vs FCS Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRD vs FCS Match Details

The 5th Place playoff match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 9:30 pm IST on April 2, Saturday.

GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Sealroy Williams

Vice-Captain - Asif Hooper

Suggested Playing XI for GRD vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hyron Shallow, Casmus Hacksaw

Batters: Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Shem Browne, Miles Bascombe

All-rounders: Joshua James, Asif Hooper

Bowlers: Ray Jordan, Wesrick Strough, Imran Joseph

GRD vs FCS Probable XIs:

Grenadines Divers: Geron Wyllie, Hyron Shallow (wk), Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Asif Hooper (c), Denson Hoyte, Braxie Browne, Vedol Edwards, Imran Joseph, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Abraham

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Richie Richards, Casmus Hacksaw (wk), Miles Bascombe (c), Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Javid Harry, Crystian Thurton, Joshua James

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here