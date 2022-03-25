GRD vs MAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Granada CC and Madrid United: In the 17th and 18th matches of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022, Granada CC will face Madrid United. The two games will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm respectively on March 25, Friday.

Granada CC are in trouble. They need to win all their upcoming three league games to keep their chances of qualifying for the playoff alive. The team is currently fourth in the points table with one victory, three losses, and one abandoned match. It is time for the batters to deliver some stellar performances and take the team home against Madrid United.

Coming to Madrid United, they have almost qualified for the knockout games. The team has played a total of six games, winning three and losing one. Their two games were abandoned due to poor weather conditions. Winning the two back-to-back matches can help Madrid United climb to the first spot by leapfrogging Costa Del Sol.

Ahead of the match between Granada CC and Madrid United; here is everything you need to know:

GRD vs MAU Telecast

Granada CC vs Madrid United game will not be telecast in India.

GRD vs MAU Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRD vs MAU Match Details

The match will be hosted at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 02:00 PM IST on March 25, Friday.

GRD vs MAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Adrian Riley

Vice-Captain - Sajjad Mirza

Suggested Playing XI for GRD vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Waqar Mirza

Batters: Philip Townsend, Kowser Ahmed, Ashraf Muhammad, Mike Epps

All-rounders: Kamil Ahmed, Adrian Riley, Sajjad Mirza

Bowlers: Abdullah Farooq, Jose Quitian, Robiul Khan

GRD vs MAU Probable XIs:

Granada CC: James Davies, Philip Townsend, Richie Abbott, Gerry OBrien, Joe Whitehead, Adrian Riley, Andrew Applin, Sam Piper, Jose Quitian, Vivian Kingma, Mike Epps

Madrid United: Kamil Ahmed, Ashraf Muhammad, Sajjad Mirza, Aqib Hussain, Robiul Khan, Kash Iqbal, Waqar Mirza(wk), Kowser Ahmed, Abdullah Farooq, Usman Muhammad, Waqar Hussain

