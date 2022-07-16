GRE vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction For ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Greece vs Finland 2022, July 16, Kerava, 1:30 PM IST

GRE vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s GRE vs FIN ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Greece vs Finland: Greece will take on Finland in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match. The live-action will begin at 1:30 pm IST on Saturday, July 16.

Greece has been in a disappointing run of form having lost back-to-back matches in the qualifiers. The team suffered a humiliating defeat in their last match against Italy by 9 wickets. On a decent batting track, the batters struggled to stitch partnerships and Greece managed to put up just 68 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. They will be hoping to bask in a win against Finland.

The Finish side’s impressive three-match winning streak was ended by Italy in their last encounter. Batting first, captain Aravind Mohan’s 64-run knock-off 56 deliveries helped Finland to put up a total of 141 runs on the board. Defending a modest total, Pacer Peter Gallagher took 2 wickets while Raaz Mohammed and Mahesh Tambe bagged one wicket each. But the Italian batters managed to chase the target within 17 overs to hand Finland a 5-wicket defeat.

Both sides will be going all out to secure a win in the crucial ICC World Cup Europe Qualifier match on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Greece vs Finland; here is everything you need to know:

GRE vs FIN Telecast

The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Greece and Finland will not be telecast in India.

GRE vs FIN Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Greece and Finland will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRE vs FIN Match Details

The GRE vs FIN match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland on Saturday, July 16 at 1:30 pm IST.

GRE vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Geremy Fatouros

Vice-Captain: Aravind Mohan

Suggested Playing XI for GRE vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Aravind Mohan

Batters: Atif Rasheed, Spiros Bogdos, Jonathan Scamans, Amarpreet Mehmi

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Geremy Fatouros, Andreas Gasteratos

Bowlers: Henry Sewell, Arsalan Ahmed, Thomas Zotos

Greece vs Finland Possible XIs

Greece Predicted line-up: Spiros Bogdos, Anastasios-Tasos Manousis, Amarpreet Mehmi, Christodoulos Bogdanos (c), Ari Karvelas, Geremy Fatouros, Alex Karvelas, Andreas Gasteratos, Thomas Zotos, Arsalan Ahmed, Ilias Bardis

Finland Predicted line-up: Aravind Mohan (c&wk), Jonathan Scamans, Nathan Collins, Atif Rasheed, Vanraaj Padhaal, Matthew Jenkinson, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Raaz Muhammad, Henry Sewell

