Former Australia spinner enjoyed playing against England, but coaching them? Yes, the legend has thrown his hat into the ring especially after their arch-rivals were beaten 0-4 in the recently concluded Ashes series. Following the debacle, England parted ways with their head coach Chris Silverwood. For now, they have promoted Paul Collingwood to the position, but there is still no confirmation who will take over the role permanently.

“I’d like to do it, it’s a great time to be England coach. I think I’d do a pretty good job, there’s a lot to work with. There are so many good players in England and a lot of depth, but you’ve got to get some of the basics right," Warne said on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

“You can’t bowl no-balls and drop so many catches, but you’ve got the players, they’re just not performing," he added. Meanwhile, he is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of Justin Langer who was sacked from the position of head coach despite winning high-profile tournaments like Ashes and ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Warner had criticised Cricket Australia for the sacking of his ‘dear friend.’

“Cricket Australia were disgraceful in the way they handled it," he said. “Winning an Ashes series and a World Cup, it doesn’t get much bigger than that. But [Langer] was a dead man walking. When I didn’t hear the captain or any other players sticking up for him, saying he was fantastic, I found that really disappointing."

“Why couldn’t Cricket Australia come out and say they were not renewing his contract straight away but would wait until the end of the summer, see who the best candidate is, and if Langer is still the best candidate give him a contract? If I were England I’d be jumping at him."

