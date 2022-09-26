'Greatest T20I Batter'- Social Media Heap Praises for Suryakumar Yadav after Magnificent Knock Against Australia

Team India won the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Australia by six wickets on Sunday (September 25) at Hyderabad. Indian ace batter Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli exhibited a powerful show with some magnificent shots, leading India to chase 187-run target.

India had a shaky start as KL Rahul went back after scoring just one run and then skipper Rohit Sharma who was looking in good form also went back to pavilion at just 17 off 14. Kohli then took the charge of the innings as he stabilised India’s run chase but Yadav came out all guns blazing as he scored runs all around the park as he so often does.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: India Beat Australia in 3rd T20I to Clinch Series

Advertisement

Yadav decimated the Aussie bowling attack with a brilliant 69 runs off 36 deliveries as he walked back to the dugout to a standing ovation from the adoring audience.

Former cricketers and cricket fans also heaped praises for SKY as they posted their thoughts about the ace batter in some interesting ways. Here’s a look at some of the tweets

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop tweeted, “Very good from India. Lots of batting intent in that India vs Australia contest. Great to watch. . Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has to be one the most phenomenally versatile batsmen in this format."

https://twitter.com/irbishi/status/1574083537573216256?s=20&t=rlBcct4_Y15Z-NJdumDksw

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Yadav for his skilful innings as he said, “That dazzle in the night sky was Suryakumar Yadav playing another ridiculously audacious and skilful innings. You would be hard pressed to pick one shot from this innings but if I had to, it would be the one over long off against Sams."

https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1574074231155200003?s=20&t=rlBcct4_Y15Z-NJdumDksw

Advertisement

BCCI also praised Yadav for his dazzling performance.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1574077636980412417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1574077636980412417%7Ctwgr%5Ed100cc2da5c3600c02add439f676fcdbd31d6043%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportstar.thehindu.com%2Fcricket%2Findia-vs-australia-3rd-t20i-highlights-kohli-suryakumar-yadav-2-1-series-win%2Farticle65935595.ece

The Bharat Army also tweeted about SKY’S range of shots.

https://twitter.com/thebharatarmy/status/1574072196829683712?s=20&t=rlBcct4_Y15Z-NJdumDksw

Yadav’s fans were head over heels in praises for the star batter as they loved his innings and further called him the best cricketer in the world.

https://twitter.com/subhamt356/status/1574075613455196162?s=20&t=rlBcct4_Y15Z-NJdumDksw

https://twitter.com/45_asish/status/1574084989309706240?s=20&t=rlBcct4_Y15Z-NJdumDksw

https://twitter.com/Being_indiawale/status/1574076296539545605?s=20&t=rlBcct4_Y15Z-NJdumDksw

A fan designated Yadav as the “best T20I batsman at the moment"

https://twitter.com/ashaa_45/status/1574075600515760128?s=20&t=rlBcct4_Y15Z-NJdumDksw

https://twitter.com/Rahulsy7/status/1574096301595435008?s=20&t=rlBcct4_Y15Z-NJdumDksw

Advertisement

It was raining sixes from Yadav’s bat and one of his fans shared a video of a six that he smashed to score his half-century against Australia in Hyderabad.

https://twitter.com/ydv_alokaditya/status/1574082081914646528?s=20&t=rlBcct4_Y15Z-NJdumDksw

For his batting excellence on the pitch, Yadav also bagged the Player of the match award. So far, he has played 29 T20I innings and have bagged that award for six times.

https://twitter.com/Sportizens_in/status/1574092602328379392?s=20&t=rlBcct4_Y15Z-NJdumDksw

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here