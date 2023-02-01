'Greatness ki Shuruat ka Waqt Haseen Hota Hai': Gill Smashes Maiden T20I Ton and Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Shubman Gill once again altered the batting record books on Wednesday during the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The 23-year-old batter from Punjab entered the elite list of Indian batters to score a century in the shortest format of the game. Gill notched up his maiden T20I hundred off just 54 deliveries, becoming the seventh Indian player to do so.

Gill may have started innings a bit slower but the way he ended was simply commendable. After notching up his fifty, the youngster shifted gear and started dealing in boundaries and sixes. He featured in two major partnerships, an 80-run stand for the second wicket with Rahul Tripathi and a 103-run stand for the fourth with skipper Hardik Pandya, to help India set New Zealand a stiff target of 235 runs.

Gill carried his bat and returned unbeaten on 126 off just 63 deliveries. During his stay at the crease, he smashed a total of 7 maximums and 12 boundaries and maintained a strike-rate of 200. While the entire dressing room gave him grand welcome after the end of the Indian innings, social media was flooded with reactions from the netizens.

Shubman Gill also became the 5th Indian batter to score a century across formats. He has made it to the list comprising the likes of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill’s 126 not-out is also the highest score by an Indian against New Zealand in T20Is. Also, Shubman has gone past Virat Kohli’s tally of 122 not-out against Afghanistan to set the record for highest individual score by an Indian batter in the shortest format of the game.

