>GRN vs SKB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 Match between VCA Green vs VCA Sky Blue: VCA Green is once again set to play against VCA Sky Blue in the reverse fixture in the ongoing VCA T20 2021 tournament on Friday, October 16. Much like their previous game, this encounter will also take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha. The game between the two teams will kick off at 9:00 am (IST) and to follow the regular updates from this fixture one should log in on the FanCode app.

The last time these two teams faced each other, VCA Sky Blue defeated VCA Green by five wickets and on Friday they will look to emulate the same feat again. In contrast, VCA Green will look to settle the score by hammering VCA Sky Blue in this fixture.

VCA Green have won four out of their first seven games while VCA Sky Blue have been beaten four times in as many matches.

>Here is everything you need to know about the 23rd match of VCA T20 2021 between VCA Green and VCA Sky Blue:

>GRN vs SKB Telecast

The match between VCA Green and VCA Sky Blue is not getting broadcasted in India.

>GRN vs SKB Live Streaming

Indian cricket fans can keep track of today’s VCA Green and VCA Sky Blue match on the FanCode app.

>GRN vs SKB Match Details

The VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Green and VCA Sky Blue will take place at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The match between GRN vs SKB will be played on Friday, October 16 and it is scheduled to kick start at 9:00 am (IST).

>GRN vs SKB captain, vice-captain:

>Captain: Ravi Jangid

>Vice-captain: Harsh Dubey

>GRN vs SKB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Wicketkeeper: Dharmender Ahlawat

>Batters: Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shreeyog Pawar, Saurabh Thubrikar

>All-rounders: Ravi Jangid, Harsh Dubey

>Bowlers: Rajneesh Gurbani, Siddesh Neral, Deepak Jangid, Suniket Bingewar

>GRN vs SKB probable playing XI:

>VCA Green Probable Starting XI: Shubham Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Atharva Taide (c), Harsh Dubey, Sanket Subhedar, Shreeyog Pawar, Tushar Gill, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dosi, Deepak Jangid, Dharmender Ahlawat (wk)

>VCA Sky Blue Probable Starting XI: Sanjay Raghunath, Saurabh Thubrikar, Rushabh Rathod, Nayan Chavan, Ravi Jangid, Rahul Dongarwar, Siddesh Neral, Gaurav Dhoble, Suniket Bingewar, Yash Rathod-II (wk), Mohit Kale

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here