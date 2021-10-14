>GRN vs YLW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Green and VCA Yellow: The 19th match of the VCA T20 2021 will witness a clash between VCA Green and VCA Yellow. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the interesting game of cricket on October 14, Thursday at 09:00 AM IST. This will be the second time that the two sides will face each other in the 20-over competition.

The first fixture between the two teams saw VCA Green scripting a win over VCA Yellow by 37 runs. The skipper Atharva Taide was the hero for the Green as he played a sublime knock of 55 runs while opening the innings. The side will be hoping for a repeat telecast on Thursday while VCA Yellow will be eager to take revenge.

Overall, VCA Green are third in the standings with three victories as many losses. Yellow, on the other hand, are placed a rung below with two victories from five league matches.

>Ahead of the match between VCA Green and VCA Yellow; here is everything you need to know:

>GRN vs YLW Telecast

VCA Green vs VCA Yellow game will not be telecasted in India

>GRN vs YLW Live Streaming

The match between VCA Green and VCA Yellow will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>GRN vs YLW Match Details

VCA Green will face VCA Yellow at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur at 09:00 am IST on October 14, Thursday.

>GRN vs YLW Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Akshay Wadkar

>Vice-Captain: Kedar Jagtap

>Suggested Playing XI for GRN vs YLW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Akshay Wadkar

>Batters: Avesh Sheikh, Siddhesh Dandewar, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar

>All-rounders: Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Aditya Sarvate

>Bowlers: Rajneesh Gurbani, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Jangid

>GRN vs YLW Probable XIs:

>VCA Green: Kedar Jagtap, Dharmender Ahlawat (wk), Harsh Dubey, Sanket Subhedar, Atharva Taide (c), Shreeyog Pawar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dosi, Deepak Jangid, Tushar Gill, Shubham Dubey

>VCA Yellow: Avesh Sheikh, Siddhesh Dandewar, Yash Kadam, Aniruddha Choudhari, Akshay Dullarwar, Aditya Thakare, Lalit M Yadav, Mehul Raikwar, Manish Ahuja, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Wadkar (wk)

