'Gross Misconduct': James Faulkner Accused of Damaging Hotel Property, Banned from PSL for Life

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators on Saturday issued a joint statement on allegations made by Australia all-rounder James Faulkner. The cricketer pulled out of the tournament midway, citing irregularities in the payment of his contractual fee.

In reply, the board and the franchise condemned Faulkner’s act and called it ‘gross misconduct’. As a disciplinary action, the cricketer has been barred from taking part in PSL in the future.

The PCB also claimed that Faulkner, before his departure, had caused deliberate damage to property at the hotel he was staying at and that the board had to pay for the damages. It stated that it also received reports and complaints from immigration authorities that Faulkner’s behaviour at the airport was inappropriate and abusive.

“In wake of the above, and taking serious note of Mr James Faulkner’s gross misconduct that was an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket and the HBL Pakistan Super League into disrepute, it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events," a part of the statement read.

>Here’s the full statement issue by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators:

