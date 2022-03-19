GS vs ROW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match between Global Stars and Royal Warriors: In the sixth match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022, Global Stars will square off against Royal Warriors. The game will kick off from 05:30 PM IST at the Kinrara Academy Oval. Global Stars and Royal Warriors are enjoying similar rides in the T20 Championship.

Both the teams are unbeatable in the league as they won both their league games. Global Stars are at the top of the table with four points to their name. They defeated Tamco Warriors in the first game by six wickets and followed it up with another victory over KL Stars by 132 runs. In the match against KL Stars, batters stole the show as they posted a mammoth score of 236 runs.

Royal Warriors also made a dream start by defeating KL Stars by ten wickets. In their second game, the team hammered Tamco Warriors by seven wickets. For Warriors, bowling has worked well as they restricted the opposition at scores of 139 and 124 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Global Stars and Royal Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

GS vs ROW Telecast

Global Stars vs Royal Warriors game will not telecast in India

GS vs ROW Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GS vs ROW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 05:30 PM IST on March 19, Saturday.

GS vs ROW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohsan Idrees

Vice-Captain - Syed Aziz

Suggested Playing XI for GS vs ROW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harinderjit Singh-Sekhon

Batters: Senthil Manickam, Mohsan Idrees, Waqar Haider

Advertisement

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Amir Khan, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Syed Aziz

Bowlers: Surendra Reddy, Muhammad Qaisar, Lavakumar Deergasi

GS vs ROW Probable XIs:

Global Stars: Waqar Haider, Ajeb Khan, Amir Khan, Muhammad Faisal (c), Muhammad Qaisar, Virandeep Singh, Abdulla Shahid, Qadeer Ahmed(wk), Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Arshad Mehmood, Mohsan Idrees

Royal Warriors: Senthil Manickam, Thomas Bernando, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon(wk), Devendiran Paramanantham, Krishna Chaitanya Varma (c), Surendra Reddy, Lavakumar Deergasi, Syed Aziz, Abraham Joseph Cherian, Niraj Abeytheera

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here