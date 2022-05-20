GSY vs JER Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 1st T20I, May 20, 8:30 PM IST

GSY vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Guernsey and Jersey: Jersey cricket team is touring Guernsey for a three-match T20I series. The first T20 International between the two sides will be played at the College Field in Guernsey on May 20, Friday.

Guernsey are coming into the three-match series after participating in the Spain Tri-Nation series 2022. The team enjoyed a fine run in the league by winning two out of four league matches. Guernsey finished in second place in the tri-series. The players are expected to continue the momentum as they will be playing in their home conditions.

Jersey, on the other hand, last played a T20I game in October. They featured in the ICC World Cup Qualifier last year. The tournament saw Jersey churning out terrific performances to occupy the top spot in the points. Jersey won all their six league games.

Ahead of the match between Guernsey and Jersey, here is everything you need to know:

GSY vs JER Telecast

Guernsey vs Jersey game will not be telecast in India.

GSY vs JER Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GSY vs JER Match Details

Guernsey and Jersey will play at the College Field in Guernsey at 8:30 PM IST on May 20, Friday.

GSY vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asa Tribe

Vice-captain: Chuggy Perchard

Suggested Playing XI for GSY vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jake Dunford

Batters: Ben Ferbrache, Asa Tribe, Charlie Brennan

All-rounders: Matthew Stokes, Chuggy Perchard, Dom Blampied, Harrison Carlyon

Bowlers: Luke Le Tissier, Anthony Stokes, Rhys Palmer

GSY vs JER Probable XIs

Guernsey: Ollie Nightingale, Isaac Damarell (wk), William Peatfield, Josh Butler (c), Matthew Stokes, Ben Ferbrache, Oliver Newey, Luke Le Tissier, David Hooper, Anthony Stokes, Luke Bichard

Jersey: Elliot Miles, Chuggy Perchard (c), Daniel Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Nick Greenwood, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe (wk), Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford

