GSY vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 match between Guernsey and Norway: The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series will be conducted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground from April 29 to May 01. A total of six matches will be played in the round-robin format among Spain, Guernsey, and Norway.

The series is of utmost importance for all the players as it will help them prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier sub-regional league 2022-23. In the curtain-raiser of the tri-series, we have Guernsey locking horns with Norway.

Guernsey are in good form in the shortest format of the game. They have scored a victory in three out of their last five T20 Internationals. The team has some exciting players in its ranks including Matthew Stokes, Nathan Le Tissier, and Ollie Nightingale.

Norway, on the other hand, have Tafseer Bilal, Sher Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, and Raza Iqbal as their key players. The team is heading into the tri-series after losing three out of their last five T20I matches.

Ahead of the match between Guernsey and Norway, here is everything you need to know:

GSY vs NOR Telecast

Guernsey vs Norway game will not be telecast in India

GSY vs NOR Live Streaming

The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GSY vs NOR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground at 06:30 PM IST on April 29, Friday.

GSY vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Khizer Ahmed

Vice-Captain - Vinay Ravi

Suggested Playing XI for GSY vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Isaac Damarell

Batters: Matthew Stokes, Khizer Ahmed, Raza Iqbal

All-rounders: Nathan Le Tissier, Ollie Nightingale, Tafseer Bilal, Sher Sahak

Bowlers: William Peatfield, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi

GSY vs NOR Probable XIs:

Guernsey: William Peatfield, Ben Ferbrache, Ben Wentzel, David Hooper, Dec Martel, Isaac Damarell, Josh Butler, Oliver Newey, Ollie Nightingale, Matthew Stokes, Nathan Le Tissier

Norway: Ahmed Kuruge, Abeyrathna Muhammad, Abdullah Sheikh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Ali Saleem Ali, Sher Sahak, Raza Iqbal, Vinay Ravi, Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Tafseer Bilal

