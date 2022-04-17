GT vs CSK: Ambati Rayudu Becomes 10th Indian to Record 4,000 Runs in IPL

Chennai Super Kings Ambati Rayudu on Sunday evening became the 10th Indian batter to reach the milestone of 4,000 runs in Indian Premier League. Rayudu, an IPL veteran, needed two runs before the start of the match against Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.

Overall, the 36-year-old is the 13th batter in the history of IPL to have done that. Before Rayudu, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane are among the Indian players to have gotten to the milestone.

Chris Gayle, David Warner and AB de Villiers are the only three overseas batter to have done so.

S no Name Runs 1 Virat Kohli 6402 2 Shikhar Dhawan 5989 3 Rohit Sharma 5725 4 David Warner 5580 5 Suresh Raina 5528 6 AB de Villiers 5162 7 Chris Gayle 4965 8 Robin Uthappa 4919 9 MS Dhoni 4838 10 Dinesh Karthik 4243 11 Gautam Gambhir 4217 12 Ambati Rayudu 4044

Most runs in IPL history

Rayudu was in good nick against GT as he struck four fours and two sixes in a strokeful 31-ball 46. His innings was vital in revitalising CSK’s innings which had been rocked in the Powerplay after the early dismissals of opener Robin Uthappa and no. 3 Moeen Ali.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad (73), Rayudu was involved in a 93-run stand which helped the defending champions post a decent 169/5 in 20 overs. CSK recorded their worst ever start to a season after losing their first four games before heaving a sight of relief against Royal Challengers Bangalore against whom they recorded their first win.

Interestingly, Rayudu wasn’t among the four players CSK opted to retain as they went for MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Gaiwkad and Moeen. However, the four-time IPL winners placed a successful bid of Rs 6.75 crore for the veteran batter to get him back.

He has now scored 4044 runs in 181 matches for CSK and Mumbai Indians including one century and 21 half-centuries.

